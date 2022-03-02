WEST VALLEY CITY & DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – It’s not often that Grantsville High School — which falls under the 3A classification — has the chance to compete against 6A power Lone Peak High, but thanks to a new high school basketball tournament, that may be the case in March.

A new invitational tournament called High School Madness is set to take the floor at the American Preparatory Academy’s campuses in Draper and West Valley City and promises to provide a unique experience for young athletes in the state. Not only will classifications and region alignments not be a factor in determining a champion in the single-elimination playoffs, but name, image, and likeness opportunities will also be made available to the players from company representatives in attendance.

Thirty-two high school teams from all across the Wasatch Front — from the squad from American Fork, which is set to play in the 6A semifinals on Thursday, to 2A up-and-comer American Preparatory Academy-West Valley — will face off in the tournament which will tip off on March 25 at APA’s Draper campus.

Proceeds from tickets will go towards the athletic departments at APA-West Valley and APA-Draper to thank them for holding the event in their gyms.

The tournament will be put on by the same team of basketball-loving entrepreneurs that hosted the Powder League pro-am in the summer, which gave former professional, college, and high school stars from Utah a chance to play on the same floor.

More information on the High School Madness, including dates and participating teams can be found here.