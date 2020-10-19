Fremont High School football team forfeits playoff game due to COVID-19 outbreak

PLAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Freemont High School football team is forfeiting its playoff game with Copper Hills this Friday after multiple players on the team recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The team has been asked to quarantine for 14 days to prevent further spread of the virus.

School district officials say the quarantine period started on October 14th (the last known date of exposure). Because those affected were not wearing masks during the exposure period, officials say they do not meet the criteria to have the quarantine period reduced under new state guidelines.

Due to privacy reasons, the district does not identify individuals who test positive.

The decision to quarantine the team was made in consultation with the Weber-Morgan Health Department and is in accordance with guidelines listed in the Utah Department of Health’s School Manual, according to district officials.

The state playoff game with Copper Hills that was scheduled for this Friday, October 23rd. State rules do not allow for the game to be re-scheduled so Fremont will have to forfeit the game, district officials said.

Copper Hills advances to play American Fork on October 30th. Fremont finishes the season with a record of 5-5.

