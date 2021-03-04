Herriman, Fremont advance to 6A girls basketball championship game

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The two best 6A teams in the state are going to play for the girls basketball championship.

Fremont improved to 25-0, knocking off two-time defending champion Bingham in the semifinals, 61-52. Emma Calvert led the way with 21 points for the Silver Wolves, while Maggie Mendelson added 13. Shawnessy Nordstrom led the Miners with 20 points.

In the other semifinal, Herriman ran its record to 23-1 with a 54-46 victory over Lone Peak. The top-seeded Mustangs were led by BYU commit Lealani Falatea, who poured in 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to to along with three steals. Kailey Woolston led the Knights with 15 points.

Herriman and Fremont will play for the 6A title Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College.