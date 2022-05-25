SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Herriman High boys soccer team entered the playoffs as the 18-seed. But the Mustangs are leaving as state champions.

Trevor Walk blasted in the game’s only goal with two seconds remaining on the clock, as Herriman pulled off its fifth straight upset, beating Davis, 1-0.

After 79 minutes and 58 seconds of scoreless soccer, Walk drilled a shot from just outside the box into the far corner of the net, as the Mustangs celebrated its first ever boys soccer championship.

“I beat the first defender, and I just put up a shot because it was coming down to the very end,” said Walk, who led the Mustangs with nine goals this season. “I looked up, and it gets past the keeper and it was just a crazy moment.

“I thought we were going overtime, which we know very well,” said Herriman head coach Marcello Gasperini. “Looks like today we got it with a couple seconds left. Super proud of the boys. I was screaming my guts out for them to shoot, and the one shot they take, it goes in.”

Tyler Napier recorded just his second shutout of the season in goal for the Mustangs.

Herriman was just 5-8 during the regular season, but beat Westlake, Corner Canyon, West and Farmington to reach the championship game.

“It’s just crazy,” Napier said. “The fact that we’re even here is the crazy part. Beating a number five, a number seven and a number eight, beating all those teams is just amazing.”