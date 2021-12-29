Heads up Utes: Rose Bowl Game now using CLEAR app to verify COVID vaccination

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah fans planning to attend the Rose Bowl Game on New Year’s Day can now show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination with a new app.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has partnered with CLEAR, a free app allowing users to upload and verify vaccination proof, making event entrance even easier.

The app allows you to upload your vaccine card and COVID-19 test results for easy access. QR codes issued by individual states and vaccine administrators such as Walmart, Rite Aid, pharmacies, and healthcare providers can also be used to easily upload vaccination status.

Since Oct. 7, all Rose Bowl guests age 12 years and up are required to show proof of full vaccination or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours before the event begins. All guests aged 18 and older will be required to present an ID along with their proof of vaccination or negative test result.

“The Rose Bowl Game is such an important event not just for college football but for the entire Pasadena community, and we are proud to partner with the Tournament of Roses to help create a safer fan experience,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. “With Health Pass, fans will be able to spend less time worrying about fragile paper vaccine cards and test results and more time cheering on their team.”

The CLEAR app has been used by over 130 organizations across the U.S. including the Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks, Las Vegas Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks. The cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, and Seattle now recognize CLEAR as an approved form of vaccination proof.

How it works: