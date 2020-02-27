Harrop leads Fremont over West Jordan in 6A quarterfinals, 77-54

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Fremont’s sharp-shooting proved to be too much for West Jordan as the two teams went head to head Wednesday afternoon in the boy’s 6A state quarterfinals.

West Jordan tried to hang on through the first quarter until Fremont ran away with the 77-54 win. Fremont entered the game as the 2 seed overall in the 6A bracket while West Jordan came in as a 10 seed.

Fremont stand out, Baylor Harrop, led the way for the Silverwolves while almost completing a triple-double. Harrop finished the game with 17 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in 28 minutes.

“It was pretty cool,” said Harrop on his almost triple-double. “I’ve never even been that close (to a triple-double) and I didn’t really know how close I was but that comes from my teammates, I attribute a lot to them. They get me open shots and make open shots, that’s how the assists come.”

Harrop’s performance becomes even more impressive considering he has been battling a stomach bug.

“(I don’t feel) awesome but I am feeling a little better,” said Harrop of his illness, “I had a little bit of a stomach ache and threw-up in the middle of the night last night. I wasn’t feeling good today still but was feeling good enough to come out and play.”

Fremont was up by 10 at the end of the 1st quarter but West Jordan battled back within 6 points in the second quarter. In the middle of the second, Fremont hit back to back threes to put them back up by 12 which then forced West Jordan to call a timeout. From that point on, there was no looking back for head coach Corey Melaney and his Silverwolves.

“We had a lot of confidence heading into this game and we are all great shooters and we were just finding the open man and knocking them down,” said Harrop.

West Jordan was led by Grady Gilbert and Josh Selvage who ended with 12 and 11 points respectively. Fremont took advantage of turnovers and ended up with 23 points off of West Jordan’s turnovers and 16 points from fast breaks.

With the win, Fremont moves on to play Layton in the state semis on Friday evening. The Lancers beat Pleasant Grove, 73-59, behind 28 points from Ethan Potter. On the other side of the bracket, Davis held off Westlake, 62-49, and will match up with Lone Peak, a 74-73 winner over Skyridge.

The 6A championship game will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.

