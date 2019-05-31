Tiger on Haney suspension: "He deserved it"
NEW YORK (AP) - Swing coach Hank Haney has been suspended from the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel for disparaging comments about the LPGA Tour, and Tiger Woods says he had it coming.
Haney said on his radio show that a Korean probably would win the U.S. Women's Open and that he couldn't name six players on the LPGA Tour. He then said he would with "Lee," and if he didn't have to mention a first name, "I'd get a bunch of them right."
Haney coached Woods for six of his majors from 2004 to 2010.
"He deserved it," Woods said at the Memorial when asked what he thought about Haney being suspended. "Just can't look at life like that. And he obviously said what he meant, and he got what he deserved."
A statement from the PGA Tour and SiriusXM said the comments were insensitive and do not represent the views of either party. The statement says Haney has been suspended "at the PGA Tour's instruction." Haney said in the statement that he accepts and suspension and apologized again, which he had done on his show and on Twitter.
SiriusXM says it is reviewing his status going forward.
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No. 3 regional seeds 8-2 so far in NCAA Tournament openers
No. 3 was the place to be in the NCAA baseball regional seedings Friday.
Of 10 afternoon games matching second and third seeds, the lower seed won eight of them.
The No. 3s that moved to winner's bracket games Saturday were Florida State, Duke, Southern Mississippi, Clemson, Nebraska, Loyola Marymount, Michigan, Illinois State.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Kaymer shows sign of resurgence, tied for lead at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) - Martin Kaymer had a 4-under 68 with a bogey on his last hole to join a three-way tie for the lead going into the weekend at the Memorial.
Kaymer, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world, is coming up on the five-year anniversary of his last win, an eight-shot victory in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Troy Merritt (66) and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (67) joined Kaymer at 9-under 135 They were a shot ahead of Jordan Spieth, who had a 70.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Unlikely heroes may miss final as Kane, Salah set to return
MADRID (AP) - Lucas Moura and Divock Origi have been the unlikely heroes for Tottenham and Liverpool in the Champions League this season.
They kept alive their team's hopes of winning the European title with crucial goals and decisive performances. Without them, the English sides probably wouldn't have made it to Saturday's final in the Spanish capital.
But despite helping their teams reach the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, both may miss out on playing in the match because of the return from injuries of Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Big Race Indy
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss