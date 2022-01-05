Gunner Romney will return to BYU for senior season

BYU wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) runs downfield in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After several key players announced they are leaving BYU, the Cougars got some good news Wednesday as wide receiver Gunner Romney announced on Instagram that he is returning to school for his senior season.

Romney posted, “Unfinished business…time to run it back,” on his social media account.

Romney fought through a number of injuries in 2021, but still caught 34 passes for 594 yards and three touchdowns in ten games. In four seasons with the Cougars, Romney has 117 receptions for 1,900 yards and nine touchdowns.

Romney will team up with returnees Puka Nacua and Keanu Hill to give quarterback Jaren Hall plenty of targets to throw to.

Leading rusher Tyler Allgeier announced last week that he is entering the NFL Draft. But the Cougars signed former Cal running back Christopher Brooks as well as Stanford fullback and former Bountiful High star Houston Heimuli from the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Coach Sitake has announced the mid-year additions of graduate transfer running backs @chris_br0oks26 from Cal and @HHeimuli from Stanford. Both players have enrolled for winter semester at BYU.⁰

👉 https://t.co/Z7wzUvWwS8#BYUFOOTBALL #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/jivANulWnq — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 5, 2022

Wide receiver Neil Pau’u and offensive lineman James Empey also announced last week that they are leaving BYU to enter the NFL Draft.

BYU wide receiver Chris Jackson also announced Wednesday that he is entering portal for personal reasons.

First, I would like to thank all the BYU coaching staff and fans. BYU will always have a place in my heart, but unfortunately I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal due to personal reasons. I also would like to thank my teammates y’all will always be my brothers. — Christopher Jackson (@Chris24yackson) January 5, 2022

BYU is coming off an 10-3 season in 2021.