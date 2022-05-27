WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After exploding for four goals in the first ten minutes of the game, it sure looked like the Utah Grizzlies were going to even up the Western Conference Finals against Toledo at two games a piece.

But then the wheels fell off, as the Walleye rallied to tie the game at four, and won it on goal by Clint Martenet in overtime, 5-4.

Utah now trails the series 3-1, with a must-win Game 5 set for Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

Zach Tsekos and Tyler Penner scored first period goals as the Grizzlies jumped out on top. Trey Bradley and Tarun Fizer then found the back of the net in a 23-second span midway through the period, as Utah took a commanding 4-0 lead.

But Toledo, the top team in the regular season, controlled the action the rest of the way. Blake Hillman and Branden Hawkins scored for the Walleye to cut the Grizzlies lead in half going into the final period.

Patrick Curry then cut the lead to 4-3, and Brett McKenzie stole all the energy out of the Maverik Center with a game-tying goal with less than two minutes left in regulation, as Toledo rallied to send the game into overtime.

Then five minutes into OT, Martenet blasted in a shot from just inside the blue line past Grizzlies goalie Peyton Jones to stun the crowd of 6,629 at the Maverik Center.

Utah must now win Saturday at home and two games next week at Toledo to move on to its first Kelly Cup Finals.