WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Grizzlies overcame a 5-1 deficit to score 3 unanswered goals in the final 26 minutes in regulation, but it wasn’t enough as the Toledo Walleye held on for a 5-4 win as they take a 2 games to 1 series lead in front of a crowd of 5315 at Maverik Center.

Brandon Hawkins got the Walleye on the board 31 seconds into the contest. Mitchell Heard made it a 2-0 game 4:24 in. Toledo led 2-0 after 1 period.

Connor McDonald got a penalty shot for Utah but was denied by Toledo’s Billy Christopoulos 41 seconds into the second period. 1 minute 13 seconds later Charle-Edouard D’Astous scored his 19th goal of the playoffs, which extends his league record. Toledo extended their lead to 3-1 after Patrick Curry scored unassisted 6:29 in. TJ Hensick scored a 5 on 3 power play goal 10:48 in to make it a 4-1 Toledo goal.

Utah goaltender Peyton Jones was pulled after the Hensick goal and was replaced by Trent Miner. Mitchell Heard scored his 2nd of the game 38 seconds later on a 5 on 4 power play to make it a 5-1 game. Miner saved the last 10 shots he saw. Utah’s Zach Tsekos scored 14:36 in to cut into the lead. Toledo led 5-2 after 2 periods. Both teams had 9 shots in the second period.

Utah’s Dylan Fitze scored a power play goal 2:40 into the third. Tyler Penner cut into the lead some more as he scored 10:39 in to make it a 1 goal game. Toledo held on for the final 9 minutes 21 seconds of regulation to take a 2-1 series lead. Utah continues to play strong in the 3rd periods as they have outscored opponents 26 to 11 in the playoffs.

Toledo was 2 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 3. Toledo’s Christopoulos saved 22 of 26 in the win. Toledo outshot Utah 29 to 26.

Tarun Fizer had 3 assists for Utah. Fizer has 3 goals and 10 assists in 16 playoff games. Charle-Edouard D’Astous had 1 goal and 1 assist as he picks up his 10th multiple point game of the playoffs. Ben Tardif had 1 assist, which gives him 25 assists in 16 playoff games. He’s 4 away from tying the league record for assists in a playoff year, which is held by Allen’s Chad Costello, who had 29 in 2016.

Patrick Curry led the way for Toledo with 1 goal and 2 assists. Mitchell Heard had 2 goals. Hawkins and Hensick each scored a goal for the Walleye, who are now 4-1-1 on the road in the playoffs.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals is on Friday night at 7:10 pm.