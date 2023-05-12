SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Green Canyon Wolves won its first ever state soccer championship, beating Mountain Crest in the 4A title game, 1-0, Friday night at America First Field.

Brayden Jensen sent a pass into the box for Colby Knight, who buried the only goal of the game. Ryan Scott recorded the shutout in goal for Green Canyon, who finished the season with a record of 13-6.

In the 3A championship game, Juan Diego held on to beat Morgan, 1-0, to claim the title. State record holder Hauroa Morgant scored the only goal of the game off a free kick in the first half for the Soaring Eagle.

Indra Suarjana recorded the clean sheet for Juan Diego, who did not allow a single goal in the playoffs, and finished with a record of 17-1.

Morgant finishes his brilliant career with a state record 45 goals.

In the 2A championship game, St. Joseph won its first ever title, shutting out Maeser Prep, 3-0. Daniel Fontes scored two goals for the Jayhawks, while Tomas Paraizo added another goal for St. Joseph, which finished the year with a record of 13-1.