Grantsville San Juan and Duchesne win state football titles

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – At Stewart Stadium in Ogden Utah, the 1A, 2A, and 3A football champions have been crowned.

In the 3A title game, Grantsville faced Morgan. Grantsville used a solid rushing attack led by Gabe Mouritsen who finished with 115 yards.

Their quarterback Caleb Sullivan rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries and scored the Cowboys only two touchdowns.

Morgan had a chance to win on its last possession. With 1:32 left on the clock, Grantsville’s Ethan Rainer intercepted a Trojan pass in the endzone to seal the 14-10 win for the Cowboys.

“Our kids have worked so hard, coaches have worked so hard all year for this. We came in here five years ago all together, made sure that we could do this and they’ve all stuck together,” said Grantsville head coach Kody Byrd. “We’ve talked about this all the time and for this to come true it’s just unbelievable.”

San Juan and Beaver met in the 2A title game and the Broncos scored early and took control of the game.

Broncos quarterback Jace Palmer carved up the Beaver defense. He finished with 253 yards passing and four touchdowns, adding 33 more yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

San Juan led 26-0 at halftime and cruised through the second half, winning the 2A title game 34-21.

“I’ve been dreaming about this ever since I was little and to finally have it it’s just an incredible experience,” said San Juan wide receiver Ladd Ivins. “It’s just amazing I don’t know what to say.”

“It’s all for these kids, they’ve worked so hard, they’ve earned it, it’s everything,” San Juan head coach Barkley Christensen said. “This is why I do this, we feel great man it’s a great feeling.”

In the 1A title game Layton Christian met Duchesne. Duchesne jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first half.

Layton Christian received the second half kickoff and with their first play from scrimmage in the second half, Jessaia Moala ran right through the middle of the Duchesne defense for an 83 yard rushing touchdown to tie the game.

Duchesne’s starting quarterback Parker Crum got hurt in the third quarter but returned in the fourth.

The Eagles needed a spark and Crum gave them what they needed, he threw the game winning touchdown pass to Draker Goodlifee with 1:33 left in the game.

Duchesne held on to win the 1A title 18-14.

“He said are you good to go? And I said coach, I want to win this game, I have dreamed my whole life for this,” said Crum. “I promised my Grandma who passed away that I would win a state title for her.”

“I got so many emotions, this game is such a great game,” said Duchesne head coach Jerry Cowan. “So emotional and every kid deserves it.”