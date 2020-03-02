Going Agg Episode 12: The hoops, the leaps, and the senior

LOGAN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The USU Basketball and Gymnastics teams start to win. Going Agg talks with Coach Craig Smith and Justin Bean about climbing back into 2nd place and their mindset going into March.

The gymnastics team continues to rise. Gymnasts Sofi Sullivan, Carley Bayles, Autumn Deharde and Leighton Varnadore tell the story of what it was like to find themselves suddenly the winning team. A lesson in team focus, even Coach Amy Smith found herself surprised when the gymnasts beat what she thought would happen.

Then, Going Agg spotlight shines on record-breaking Senior Sam Merrill. He tells us what it means to him being an Aggie, and sticking it out with the team to be part of a winning program. Coach Craig Smith adds an emotional message about what it has been like coaching Sam Merrill.

