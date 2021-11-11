Gobert, Mitchell, Ingles ejected in Jazz first home loss of the season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Tempers flared up at the end of the game, as the Jazz suffered its first home loss of the season.

Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles were all ejected, as was Indiana’s Myles Turner, after a scuffle broke out. No punches were thrown, but fines are sure to come from the NBA offices.

Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Mitchell scored 26 points for Utah, while Gobert added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but they were among four players ejected in the fourth quarter after a scuffle.

T.J. McConnell added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s second road win of the season.

Turner, Gobert, Mitchell and Joe Ingles were ejected with 4:01 left. Turner shoved Gobert in the back after a missed layup. Gobert responded by bear hugging him and trying to wrestle Turner to the floor. The two players had to be separated near the Jazz bench.

Mitchell blamed the referees for letting too much contact happen without making calls.

“It’s really at a point now where the referees are allowing this to get out of hand,” he said. “We’re playing through contact and we’re competitors. You play through contact, you talk sh**, you do whatever. But at some point, you have to draw the line early.”

“At some point, I might have to stand up for myself if the officials keep doing what they’ve been doing,” Gobert said. “It’s actually funny because my boxing coach was at the game and that’s the only time in a year that he came to the game.”

Mitchell got off to a fast start and gave the Jazz an early boost. He had four baskets, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers, and assisted two others to help Utah carve out a 20-14 lead midway through the first quarter.

The Pacers answered with a 14-2 run to surge ahead 28-22. T.J. McConnell and Kelan Martin fueled the spurt when they made back-to-back 3s to put Indiana in front.

After Bojan Bogdanovic drove for a layup to give Utah a 42-38 lead midway through the second quarter, the Pacers held the Jazz to just four baskets over the final 6 ½ minutes before halftime. Meanwhile, Indiana crashed the boards and repeatedly scored second-chance baskets to go back in front.

The Pacers closed the half on an 11-3 run punctuated by back-to-back baskets from McConnell and took a 60-51 lead.

Gobert scored 11 points in the third quarter to help the Jazz briefly rally. He capped a 9-0 run with a pair of dunks that trimmed Indiana’s lead to 74-71. Turner and Brogdon combined to make three 3-pointers on three straight possessions to quell the run and extend the Pacers’ lead back to 83-74.

Utah drew no closer than five points in the fourth quarter and had any comeback hopes dashed with the ejections of Mitchell and Gobert late in the quarter.

The Jazz next host the Miami Heat Saturday at 3:00 p.m.