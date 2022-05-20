SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The NBA announced Friday that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA Defensive First Team for the sixth time.

Gobert has been voted to the squad in every season since 2016-17.

Gobert (7-1, 256, France) led the NBA in rebounds per game (14.7), was third in blocks per game (2.1), also ranking second in defensive rating (103.3), third in defensive win shares (4.3), first in defensive rebound percentage (36.3) and fourth in total win shares (11.7).

The 29-year-old averaged 20.8 defended field goal attempts in 2021-22 (second-best in NBA) with a defended field goal percentage of 41.6 percent which was the lowest among players that were top five in the defended field goal attempts category.

The native of Saint-Quentin, France was named an All-Star for the third-straight season in 2021-22, leading the NBA in field goal percentage (.713) dunks (233), also ranking second in offensive rating (137.4), and double-doubles (53). He grabbed 20-or-more rebounds in nine games last season, which was the most in the NBA.

He also averaged 15.6 points, becoming the only player in NBA history to average at least 15 points and 14 rebounds while shooting better than 70 percent from the field in a single season.

In the Jazz record books, Gobert ranks first in field goal percentage (.653), second in total rebounds (7,119), defensive rebounds (5,096), offensive rebounds (2,023), and point-rebound doubles-doubles (351) third in blocks (1,357) and 10th in points (7,592).