Gobert, Clarkson, Ingles, Snyder finalists for NBA awards

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA this season, and they were all over the NBA awards finalists.

All-Star center Rudy Gobert was named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. Gobert, who won the DPOY in 2018 and 2019, averaged 2.7 blocks per game this past season, and was the biggest reason why the Jazz were fourth in the NBA in defensive efficiency. Gobert is a finalist along with Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Golden State’s Draymond Green. If Gobert wins, he would be the first Jazz player to win the award three times.

Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles were both named finalists for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, along with New York’s Derrick Rose. Clarkson is the prohibitive favorite to become the first Jazz player to win the award. He averaged 18.4 points per game and made at least one three-pointer in every game this season.

Ingles, who started 30 games this season, averaged 12.7 points and 4.7 assists per game.

Quin Snyder was also named a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year, along with Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Snyder led the Jazz to the NBA’s best record this season at 52-20. Frank Layden is the only Jazz coach to win the award, being named Coach of the Year in 1984.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid are the finalists for Most Valuable Player.

The winners will be announced during the NBA Playoffs.