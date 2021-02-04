Gideon George scores 19 points, as BYU tunes up for Gonzaga with 105-60 blowout at Portland

PORTLAND (ABC4 Sports) – BYU looks to be ready for #1 Gonzaga.

In his first start as a Cougar, Gideon George scored a career-high 19 points, as BYU dominated Portland Thursday night, 105-60.

George finished the game with a double-double, his second of the season with 19 points and 13 rebounds. He also added three assists and two steals. George’s 13 rebounds were more than the entire Portland team had in the game.

Five other Cougars got to double-digit points as Matt Haarms and Brandon Averette had 15 apiece, Alex Barcello and Connor Harding had 12 each and Caleb Lohner added 11.

The Cougars were supposed to play at San Diego on Tuesday, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues on the Toreros. So, the Cougars used the extra time to practice.

“The practice we had at San Diego was a fun one,” George said. “We were just going back-and-forth, talking smart to each other. We just played hard that day and laid it all on the floor.”

“This is a hard game, it’s a hard time of year, it’s been a hard road trip, we’ve been on the road for four days to play one game, and I’m just super proud of my locker room,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope. “I’m super proud of what these guys are giving to the team, from the guy who had our biggest numbers tonight to the guy who had the least minutes. It’s pretty special, and I’m just so full of gratitude that I get to work with these guys.”

BYU was dominant down low. The Cougars outscored the Pilots in the paint 48-16, while also outrebounding Portland 46-12.

The Cougars jumped out early in the game making back-to-back buckets to open things up and only surrendered one Portland basket before taking a 7-2 lead. A 10-point run gave BYU its first double-digit lead of the game at 23-11. The Pilots brought the game within five before the Cougars pushed ahead to another double-digit lead at 36-23.

BYU increased its scoring cushion, going on a 14-point run to close the first half, as Richard Harward scored a quick jumper just before the buzzer.

Continuing their momentum into the second half, the Cougars came out flying with back-to-back baskets to extend their lead to 24 points, at 56-32. Later in the half, George started off another 14-point run with two layups, before Barcello connected on a trey and Harding also put up back-to-back layups. Trevon Knell followed it up with his third 3-pointer of the night.

BYU reached triple-digits as Lohner made a layup which he followed up with a free throw and then hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in the game.

The Cougars now return home to face No. 1 Gonzaga on Monday at 9:00 p.m.

“There are only nine teams that get to play the No. 1 team in the country twice in league — not even that, there are only seven of us who get to play them twice,” Pope said. “So I’m super excited about that, especially after we did not perform like us up there. So much of the credit goes to the Zags for our poor performance, but also some of it is on us. I think we’re excited to have another chance to see if we can look more like us when we play them. Great effort by the guys tonight, and then we’ll good back to work hard tonight and hit the court tomorrow to get ready for the best team in America.”