Georges Niang agrees to 2-year deal with Philadelphia 76ers

Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) runs up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Minivan is on the move.

Georges Niang is leaving the Utah Jazz to sign a 2-year free agent deal with the Philadelphia 76ers worth $7.2 million.

Excited to get it going in Philly! @sixers pic.twitter.com/WqafoKyj7Z — Georges Niang (@GeorgesNiang20) August 4, 2021

The writing was on the wall that Niang, an unrestricted free agent, would not be back with the Jazz when Utah signed Rudy Gay on Tuesday.

Niang played in all 72 games in the 2020-21 season for the Jazz, his fourth in Utah. He averaged a career-best 6.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point land. He also started ten gams for the Jazz.

But Niang struggled in the playoffs, shooting just 28 percent from the field.

An undrafted forward out of Iowa State, Niang became a fan favorite in Utah with his positive attitude and work ethic.