Gary Andersen excited about high hopes at Utah State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Gary Andersen is back at Utah State leading the Aggies football team into what many people could be a special 2019 season.

Jordan Love is back at quarterback, and the Aggies are in prime position to win their first Mountain West Conference title.

Utah State kicks off the season Friday night at Wake Forest, with its home opener set for September 7th against Stony Brook.

Andersen joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about the upcoming season. Click on the video to see the entire interview.