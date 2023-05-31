Sandy, UT – Wednesday May 31, 2023: MLS. LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake at America First Field. ©2023 Bryan Byerly

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The L.A. Galaxy scored two goals in a two minute span to stun Real Salt Lake Wednesday night at America First Field in a wild game, 3-2.

The victory is the Galaxy’s first road win of the season, and just its third victory overall. RSL suffered its fourth home loss of the year.

“We kept our foot on the gas, and in doing so, we gave up a lot of space in the middle where they found the switch and didn’t clear the ball,” said RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

L.A. took the lead near the end of the first half when RSL captain was called for a hand ball in the box, setting up Gaston Brugman, who buried the penalty kick to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead at the half.

Real Salt Lake found the equalizer in the 51st minute when Danny Musovski headed in a corner kick from Jefferson Savarino. For Musovski, it was his second MLS goal of the season.

With the crowd in a frenzy, RSL took the lead in the 67th minute when Pablo Ruiz scored his third goal of the season, bending a free kick into the upper right corner of the net, a spectacular shot that made it 2-1.

But with RSL poised to take the full three points, the Galaxy quickly scored two goals in two minutes.

First, Memo Rodriguez buried a shot past a diving Gavin Beavers in the 72nd minute into the upper corner of the net to tie the game at two apiece.

Then in the 74th minute, Calegari sent a crossing pass that RSL was unable to clear, and Tyler Boyd finished with a bang to give the Galaxy a 3-2 lead.

“There were a lot of great things in this match,” Mastroeni said. “I thought we controlled the game. I just think we weren’t clinical in front of the goal tonight, and in the end, that cost us.”

Jonathan Bond made six saves to earn the victory for the Galaxy. RSL outshot the Galaxy, 17-7, but Beavers was able to stop just one of the Galaxy’s four shots on frame.

The Galaxy had scored just ten goals in its first 14 games of the season, but found the back of the net three times on Wednesday.

RSL was playing its eighth game in the month of May, the most it has ever played in a single month.

Real Salt Lake (4-7-4) next plays at Austin FC Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. RSL will see the Galaxy again at home June 7th in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals.