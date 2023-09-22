ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Friendship Cup was started to bring golfers from Scotland and Utah together. And while there’s golf involved, its mostly about relationships.

“Just amazing,” said Rhett Long, Friendship Cup secretary. “I can’t even tell you what this means to us who have been in it from Day 1, and have had the desire to enjoy this relationship.”

“I just like the whole competition, everybody is nice, everybody looks after you and I can’t say enough about the hospitality that we’ve received,” said Scottish golfer Brian McSkimming.

“Golf is about friendship, and I think the biggest thing is sharing across the Atlantic,” said Scottish golfer Michael Naulty. “The Scots and the Utahans, is about sharing our lives and our experiences.”

“The good thing about the people here, they’re almost like us Scots, very friendly,” said Scottish golfer Craig McEwan. “They make everybody feel welcome, and that’s just made me feel like being at home.”

Except their home in Scotland does not look like this, and the spectacular scenery in Utah blew them away.

Did they take any pictures?

“Too many!” McEwan said. “I think I had a lot of memory on my phone, and now I have very little memory left!”

“I sent a picture to my girlfriend in Thailand, and she goes, it looks very dry,” McSkimming said. “And I said that’s because we’re in a desert!”

“It’s vast,” McEwan said. “There’s just no comprehension of the size of things here. You don’t do things by halves here, do you? Everything is massive.”

Another thing that was massive, was the Stetson that he bought.

“I’ve now got this nickname of ‘Cowboy Craig’, McEwan said. “It was an impulse buy. You know, you go out to shop, and you get what you need, deodorant and shower gel, you get back on the bus for a travel, and you gotta go back inside to buy a Stetson.”

While some bought cowboy hats, others had different experiences.

“The highlight for me was singing in the choir, Naulty said. “I was one of four that was honored to sing with the Tabernacle Choir up in Salt Lake City, and that was tremendous.”

The golf was great as well. One of the events was the Challenge Cup, which was three 9-hole matches involving 4 different teams.

“I played par golf, but it’s not good enough for these guys,” Naulty said. “These guys are ex-jocks, so they were really good.”

Some better than others. Former Utah Jazz forward Bryon Russell was there and when asked how his golf game is, Russell said, “Suspect. Not like my basketball game at all. No, it’s not bad, but it’s not good.”

In the end, they presented a check for $100,000 to help fight cancer. And the friendships made will last a lifetime.

“The most important part is already accomplished, that is the melding of two teams that really had genuine affection for each other, said Mark Leavitt, co-founder of the Friendship cup. “So, winner, winner, chicken dinner!”