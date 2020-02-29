Fremont, Bingham to play for 6A girls basketball championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bingham High will play for its second straight 6A girls basketball championship after the Miners held off Copper Hills in a rematch of last year’s 6A title game, 47-38.

Sierra Lichte poured in 17 points, while her sister Jaycee Lichte scored 13 to lead the Miners. Bingham trailed by eight points in the third quarter before mounting a 14-1 run to take control.

Fremont won its 17th straight game, pulling away from Skyridge in the other semifinal, 71-55. Timea Gardner led the Silverwolves wit 17 points, while Halle Duft had 15 points. Emma Calvert and Maggie Mendelson each had 11 points for Fremont. Ally Blackham led the Falcons with 21 points.

Fremont and Bingham, who have won the last two 6A championships, will play for the championship Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Huntsman Center.