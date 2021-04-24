Fourth quarter comeback falls short as Jazz lose, 101-96

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 30 points but Utah’s offense struggled to make shots in their 101-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz shot just 40 percent from the field in its fourth home loss of the season.

Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson were the only other jazzmen to get into double figures. Conley scored 18 points on 15 shots and Clarkson struggles from the field hitting five of 16 attempts to score his 15 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russel both pitched in 23 points in the win.

The Jazz turned the ball over 20 times, giving Minnesota 23 points off those turnovers.

The Timberwolves dominated the paint, outscoring Utah 56 to 26 in points in the paint.

“With 20 turnovers and 20 2nd chance points, if we’re going to give them 40% of their points off the offensive glass and our turnovers,” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “We’re going to make it hard on ourselves.”

Utah led big early, leading by as many as 17 in the first half before the shooting went cold. Minnesota opened up the second half on a 20-7 run to give Minnesota a seven point lead in the third quarter taking control of the game.

The Jazz put up a fight down the stretch as they erased an 11-point deficit with a 12-0 run and took a 93-92 lead on Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 3:41 left. But Towns put the Timberwolves back ahead with a layup and Minnesota held Utah scoreless until the final seconds.

“We got the stops we needed but we just couldn’t score,” said Jazz center Rudy Gobert. “Sometimes it’s going to be nights like this.”

Utah and Minnesota will play again Monday April 26th, this time in Minnesota, as the Jazz search for their first win against the Timberwolves this year.