SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the Salt Lake Bees welcome the Albuquerque Isotopes from Tuesday to Sunday this week, baseball fans throughout the Beehive State will witness a four-time all-star and world champion taking the field in Salt Lake City.

Colorado Rockies star outfielder, Kris Bryant, will end his rehab assignment at Smith’s Ballpark this Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bryant is coming off a back injury sustained on April 29 which landed the outfielder on the 10-day injured list.

Bryant entered the league in 2015 with the Chicago Cubs and has been selected to the MLB All-Star Game in 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2021. He won a World Series with the Cubs in 2016 and was chosen as the NL MVP and recipient of the NL Hank Aaron Award.

Bryant was traded to the San Franciso Giants in 2021 and signed with the Colorado Rockies in 2022 with a seven-year contract worth $182 million.