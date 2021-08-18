Former Utes star Tyler Huntley solidifying backup quarterback job with Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (ABC4 Sports) – Tyler Huntley hadn’t scored a touchdown in a game in two years, since his days he ran the University of Utah offense. But Saturday night, he scored the game-winning touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens in a preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints.

“It was good,” Huntley said. “It would have felt better if we got a touchdown on the drive before for sure. But it felt good to get in the end zone.”

Huntley, who completed 12 of 16 passes for 79 yards, and led the team in rushing with 43 yards and a touchdown against the Saints, has now solidified the backup quarterback job on the Ravens behind former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Huntley says his 7-yard touchdown run was made extra special by the way Jackson cheered on the sideline.

“It was just like joy, you know,” said Huntley. “You’re playing the game you love. For your teammates, your friends, for them to cheer you on and everything, that’s a good feeling to have.”

Jackson is being held out of the preseason for precautionary measures. Trace McSorley suffered a back injury and is expected to miss several weeks. So Huntley will most likely start the Ravens next two preseason games and go into the regular season as the backup quarterback.

“Tyler just played tremendous football,” Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said after the game. “He made plays, running and throwing. He just did a great job and won us the game. We called him up and he broke the huddle at the end of the day and it was great.”

Despite winning 23 games at Utah, the third most in school history, Huntley went undrafted in 2020. 13 quarterbacks were drafted ahead of him. But now he is the only undrafted primary backup quarterback in the NFL right now. While he knows Jackson is the man in Baltimore, Huntley is taking advantage of all the playing he’s getting right now.

“Just taking the reps one play at a time and better our opportunity to score,” Huntley said. “Just playing the game of football, the more reps you get, the more you feel comfortable.”

Huntley is considered a great fit for the Ravens, as his skillset is similar to that of Jackson with how he can escape pressure in the pocket and make plays with his legs.

“He’s a playmaker,” Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay said. “He can throw it. He can run it. He can do it all. He has a good deep ball. Overall, he’s electric.”