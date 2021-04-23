Former Ute Terrell Burgess reflects on NFL Draft experience

Burgess was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – The NFL draft is less than a week away, the Utes won’t have any players drafted in this years NFL draft. However, last year they had seven players get drafted, including Terrell Burgess.

Before his senior season, Burgess didn’t think he would be drafted. He impressed the scouts in his final year and in the combine, and was told he would hear his name called.

“The 2nd night, it was iffy, but I’m thinking more like I’m going on the 3rd night, and the night starts to get to the end,” said Burgess. “After pick 100, my family started saying I’m not going to go tonight, started thinking about breakfast, because the draft is early Saturday morning, and I’m like, you’re already counting me out there’s still a few more picks.”

Counting Burgess out is never a good idea, and sure enough, in the 4th round the Rams selected him with the 104th pick.

“My phone started ringing,” Burgess said. “it said Thousand Oaks, California and instantly my heart started racing and it was the craziest thing.”

Burgess had actually talked to a bunch of teams, and had no idea it would be the Rams who drafted him, which he says happens a lot.

“I wouldn’t say I heard that oh yeah, we’re thinking of getting you,” said Burgess. “Teams showed a lot of interest in me, they tested my knowledge of the game and that’s where I shined in the process.”

For those players who will be sitting around on draft nights, waiting like he did to hear their name called, he has some advice.

“Just live in the moment, there’s no guarantees of what’s going to happen, just live in the moment, enjoy it,” said Burgess. “your time will come and when it comes it’s an emotional feeling, that’s all I can say.”

The 2021 NFL drat begins Thursday, April 29th and ends on Saturday, May 1st.