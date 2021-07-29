Former Utah State star Neemias Queta drafted by the Sacramento Kings

San Jose State guard Seneca Knight (13) shoots as Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) and forward Justin Bean (34) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

BROOKLYN (ABC4 Sports) – Neemias Queta is the highest drafted Aggie in 40 years when Brian Jackson was drafted 26th overall by the Portland Trailblazers.

The Sacramento Kings selected former Utah State University star center Neemias Queta with the 39th overall pick.

Let’s gooooooo big R so happy for you!!!! @nemi1599 https://t.co/oON8EXYGqV — Sam Merrill (@smerrill05) July 30, 2021

Queta finished his career at Utah State as the best rim protector in school history, setting single game, single season and career block records over the course of his stay in Logan.

This is the second straight year an Aggie has gotten drafted with Sam Merrill getting drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020. Queta and Merrill are the first Aggies to be drafted in the first two rounds in back-to-back years.

Last season in Logan, Neemias Queta lead the NCAA in blocks with 97 for Utah State.

Queta balanced his defensive excellence with a solid showing on the offensive side of the ball, finishing as the only player in the Mountain West in 2020-21 to average a double-double with 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

He is a two-time Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award winner along with being a 2021 Associated Press honorable mention All-American.

Queta impressed scouts at the NBA draft combine sporting the biggest wingspan of anyone at the combine.

Originally, Queta is from Barreiro Portugal, he spent three years in Logan at Utah State.