Former Utah State guard Marco Anthony transfers to Utah

Marco Anthony is the second former Aggie to follow Craig Smith to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4 Sports) – Utah head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith adds Utah State transfer Marco Anthony.

“We are pumped to have Marco join the Runnin’ Utes family,” said Smith. “Marco has great character and loves to be in the gym. At 6-5 and 220 pounds, Marco is a big physical player that brings a ton of versatility on both sides of the ball. In addition to his 41” vertical, he has great skill and can guard anyone on the floor. Marco understands how to win at a high level and brings a wealth of experience in the NCAA Tournament to our program.”

Anthony, who played alongside Rollie Worster last season in Logan, started in all 28 games and averaged 10.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while earning All-Mountain West Defensive Team honors

The San Antonio, Texas, native helped Utah State earn the No. 11 seed as it advanced to its third-straight NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid after falling to top-seeded San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship game.



Before transferring to Utah State, Anthony spent his first two seasons at Virginia (2017-19) where he won an NCAA National Championship in 2019. While in Charlottesville, Anthony saw action in 22 games his sophomore year and 13 games his first year.

Anthony now joins three other signees in Gabe Madsen, David Jenkins Jr., and Rollie Worster.