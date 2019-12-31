Former Utah State, BYU coach LaDell Andersen dies at 90

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) – Utah has lost a coaching legend.

Utah State University says LaDell Anderson, former basketball coach, and athletic director died at 90. He was living in St. George.

Andersen played for the Aggies and then coached them from 1961 to 1971. He served as the school’s athletic director from 1973 to 1982.

He coached the Aggies to five appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including the program’s lone trip to the Elite Eight in 1970, where they lost to eventual national champion UCLA.

He was the third-winningest coach in school history at 173-96. Andersen coached BYU for six seasons.

