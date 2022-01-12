Former Utah star Eric Weddle unretires to join Rams for playoffs

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle stands on the sidelines during an NFL football training camp in Irvine, Calif. Monday, July 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Former University of Utah star safety Eric Weddle is back in the NFL.

Weddle is coming out of retirement to sign with the Los Angeles Rams for the playoffs after the season-ending injury to Jordan Fuller.

Weddle, 37, retired after the 2019 season, in which he started all 16 games for the Rams. He was a team captain and was the defensive signal-caller.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro, Weddle has 29 interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns, 8 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 9.5 sacks and 98 pass deflections in 13 seasons.

He spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers and three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Rams in 2019.

Weddle was an All-American at Utah from 2003-2006, and was a second round draft pick in 2007 by the Chargers. Weddle had 18 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns with the Utes.

The Rams also are dealing with two other key injuries in their secondary. Safety Taylor Rapp, who grabbed his fourth interception of the season against the 49ers, has entered the concussion protocol and cornerback Darious Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the game.

The NFC West-champion Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in a wild-card round playoff game Monday night.