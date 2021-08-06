Former USU star Sam Merrill traded from Milwaukee to Memphis

Milwaukee Bucks’ Sam Merrill tries to steal the ball from Charlotte Hornets’ P.J. Washington during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Two weeks after being a part of an NBA championship, former Bountiful High and Utah State Star Sam Merrill has been traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Merrill, who was the 60th overall pick out of Utah State in 2020, goes to the Grizzlies along with two second round draft picks in exchange for former Utah Jazz first round pick Grayson Allen.

In his rookie season, Merrill played in 30 regular season games and eight playoff games for the Bucks. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game.

Merrill figures to get more playing time with the Grizzlies.

Merrill was the 2019 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, and is second all-time in points scored at Utah State with 2,197.