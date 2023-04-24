LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Former Utah State star linebacker Kyle Gallagher died after a car crash last week. Gallagher was 33 years old.

Gallagher was a big part of Utah State’s defense from 2007-2011, and helped the Aggies win 11 games for the first time and end a 14-year bowl game drought in 2011.

Former Utah State head coach Gary Andersen released a statement Monday saying, “He was tough, passionate, competitive, caring if you deserved it, and a teammate that forced everyone to bring their ‘A’ game daily. He also became a loving husband, a wonderful father, and created a life for himself and his family that I am proud of. A great man gone way too early.”

Utah State released a statement that read, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of former [USU football] player Kyle Gallagher,” the USU football team tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kyle and his family in this time.”

Gallagher, a native of Woodland, California, appeared in 49 games for the Aggies, recording 291 total tackles, including 133 solo tackles. During his junior and senior campaigns in 2010 and 2011, Gallagher finished second only to Bobby Wagner, who has been named All-Pro nine times throughout his illustrious NFL career, in total tackles with 91 and 100, respectively.