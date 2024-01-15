SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The University of Utah football team continues to accumulate weapons as the Utes get ready to move into the Big 12 Conference.

Former USC wide receiver Dorian Singer announced he is transferring to Utah, where he will immediately become the Utes top wideout.

Singer exploded on the scene in 2022 when he was with Arizona. Singer caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns for the Wildcats.

He then transferred to USC, where he was expected to form a lethal tandem with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, but had just 24 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns with the Trojans.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Singer joins former Washington receiver Taeshaun Lyons and former UCLA tight end Carsen Ryan to team with returning All-American tight end Brant Kuithe to give quarterback Cam Rising plenty of weapons with which to work in 2024.

The Utes lost receiver Mikey Matthews to Cal and last year’s leading receiver DeVaughn Vele to the NFL Draft.