Former Runnin’ Utes star Timmy Allen transferring to Texas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Any hopes that Timmy Allen would be returning to the University of Utah were dashed Tuesday night when it was learned that Allen would be instead transferring to the University of Texas.

Allen, a first team All-Pac-12 player, entered the transfer porter after head coach Larry Krystkowiak was fired at the end of last season.

Allen averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Utes last season.

Allen reportedly met with new Utah head coach Craig Smith, but decided to transfer to Texas for his fourth season.

Allen will play for Chris Beard, the former Texas Tech head coach who was hired to replace Shaka Smart.

In Allen’s three seasons at Utah, he earned all-conference honors twice, including first team honors in 2020-21.

Alphonso Plummer and Ian Martinez are also in the transfer portal, while Mikael Jantunin has reportedly moved back to Finland.