Former RSL star Kyle Beckerman named UVU head soccer coach

OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Former Major League Soccer veteran, Real Salt Lake star, and U.S. Men’s National Team member Kyle Beckerman has been named the new head coach of the Utah Valley University men’s soccer program, the school announced on Monday. Beckerman becomes the second head coach in the program’s short history, which will begin its eighth season of competition this coming fall.

“I’m very excited to be joining Utah Valley University and can’t wait to get started coaching this team. This program already has a solid foundation and I know we can accomplish big things with the support of President Tuminez, Jared Sumsion, and our 12th Wolverines,” said Beckerman. “One of the most rewarding parts of my career was when I had the opportunity to help mentor my teammates in leading by example and sharing the knowledge I’ve gained over the years. I’m looking forward to stepping into that role full time and dedicating myself to developing these young student-athletes into better players and people. “

Beckerman retired after a successful 21-year professional and international career in December 2020. He spent 14 of those seasons in Utah with RSL, where he was a captain and led the team to the 2009 MLS Cup. He also had 58 caps as a member of the U.S. National Team, including starting appearances in the 2014 World Cup. In 2020, he was named one of Major League Soccer’s 25 Greatest Players of all time.

“We’ve watched Kyle Beckerman for many years and knew he had a bright future in coaching. His reputation in the locker room, on the pitch, and in the community are second to none,” said UVU Director of Athletics Dr. Jared Sumsion. “His leadership, tenacity and grit as a player and captain are attributes that I’m excited to see manifest in our program with our student-athletes—both on the pitch and in the classroom. He’s beloved in the soccer world and in the state of Utah. He’s the perfect fit for our program now and into the future. We’re elated to welcome Kyle, Kate and Constantine to the Wolverine family.”

At the time of his retirement, Beckerman was Major League Soccer’s all-time leader in games played (498), games started (461), and minutes played (41,164) among field players. He was a nine-time MLS All-Star and a four-time club MVP.