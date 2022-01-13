Former RSL captain Albert Rusnak signs with Seattle

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Last week Albert Rusnak announced on Instagram that he would not be returning to Real Salt Lake.

Today, the Seattle Sounders posted on Twitter that Rusnak signed to the club.

NEWS | We have signed Albert Rusnák to a Designated Player contract.



Welcome to the club, Albert! 💚💙



📝 https://t.co/07IStR0qIt pic.twitter.com/MdrmlzFnSz — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 13, 2022

“We are very excited to welcome such a quality player like Albert to Seattle,” said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey. “At 27, he is in the prime of his career and already knows our league very well. We’re confident his addition puts our roster in a very good position to succeed in 2022.”

Rusnak joined Real Salt Lake in 2017. In his five years with the club, he scored 41 goals and added 39 assists in 140 games, including 135 starts.

Real Salt Lake opens its season on February 27th at the Houston Dynamo.