Former Orem High star Puka Nacua enters transfer portal

Washington wide receiver Puka Nacua in action against Hawaii during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Speculation is he and brother Samson Nacua could transfer to BYU

SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – Former Orem High star wide receiver Puka Nacua has announced that he is transferring from the University of Washington, and there is growing speculation he and his brother Samson Nacua could both end up at BYU.

Samson announced he is entering the transfer portal after playing four seasons at Utah.

Puka is regarded as the greatest receiver ever to come out of the state of Utah. At Orem High, he set state records with 260 catches for 5,226 and 58 touchdowns. In 2018, he was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year, after leading Orem to a state title with 103 catches for 2,336 yards and 26 touchdowns, all state records.

After originally committing to USC, Nacua changed his mind and signed with Washington. In two injury-plagued seasons with the Huskies, Nacua caught 16 passes for 319 yards and and three touchdowns.

Despite appearing in just three of four games in the abbreviated 2020 season, Nacua led all Washington wide receivers in catches (9), receiving yards (151) and touchdowns (1).

Samson caught 82 passes for 1,105 and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Utes.

Their father Lionel passed away in 2012 at the age of 45, and reportedly wanted both of his sons to end up at BYU.

Kai Nacua, the older brother of Puka and Samson, played at BYU and is now with the San Francisco 49ers.