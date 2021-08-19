Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo will tee it up at Utah Open

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – This year’s edition of the Utah Open will feature a very famous professional athlete.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL broadcaster Tony Romo will play in the three-day event at Riverside Country Club in Provo this weekend.

When Utah Section PGA Executive Director Devin Dehlin heard Romo was playing in the event, he said a lot of people couldn’t believe it.

“It was kind of funny,” Dehlin said. “We posted the field over the weekend and I had several people texting me, Tony Romo? Then it was like thee Tony Romo?”

Yes, that Tony Romo. The guy who played 13 years at quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Now he’s a pro golfer, although he says his career started badly.

“I got my first golf clubs at eight years old,” said Romo. “Christmas morning you get it, you’re excited, go outside. I’m going to be real smart and go to the neighbors yard and hit back toward my house, instead of hitting towards theirs. My first shot hit the curb and bounced right through their window Christmas morning. That’s pretty much been my golf game the rest of my career.”

That’s not exactly true. Romo a solid player. He won a celebrity event in 2018 and just went 71-69 in the Texas State Open last month. And there is no question he loves the game.

“I think there’s something great about competing against yourself and other people,” Romo said. “I think there’s something great about the puzzle and the challenge of the game.

Romo’s full time job is an NFL broadcaster, and he’s known for seeing plays before they happen. He says it happens in his golf game as well.

“I can, I can see right when it’s going to go in the water,” Romo said with a laugh.

Romo also sees good things for former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who made his NFL debut in the preseason with the New York Jets last weekend.

“Zach has rare ability,” Romo said. “I can see certain things, and he has a couple of special traits that God doesn’t give to many people. The ceiling in crazy high for this kid, like Patrick Mahomes level which is saying a lot.”

But right now, his focus is on doing well at the Utah Open this week.

“He can play,” Dehlin said. “He’s not here just to take a spot. I’m sure to make the cut is a good goal, but that probably challenges him, make the cut? he wants to win the event.

“I came here to win, that’s the goal,” Romo said. “So I just want to go out there and play well.”