Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — David Stern, the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner, died Wednesday. He was 77.

Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage on Dec. 12 and underwent emergency surgery. The league said he died with his wife, Dianne, and their family at his bedside.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014 — he wouldn’t say or let league staffers say “retire,” because he never stopped working — a league that fought for a foothold before him had grown to a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

“Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand — making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time, but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation,” said Adam Silver, who followed Stern as commissioner. “Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity, and inspiration.”

The Miller Family and the Utah Jazz issued a statement Wednesday following Stern’s death:

“We cherished our close friendship with him and appreciated his continued demonstration of support, especially as we built the arena where he signed his name in the rafters.

“During our nearly three-decade partnership with David, the NBA and the Jazz thrived due to his vision for the future of the game and its players. He was always mindful of our needs and we are certain the health of the Utah Jazz and the composition of the Larry H. Miller organization would look different without his influence.

“David leaves a remarkable legacy of change, expansion, and popularity for professional basketball around the world. We will miss our friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Dianne, and his family.”

Stern oversaw the birth of seven new franchises and the creation of the WNBA and NBA Development League, now the G League, providing countless opportunities to pursue careers playing basketball in the United States that previously weren’t available.

