Former Masters winner Mike Weir on what Augusta means to him

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Masters, the first golf major of the year, will tee off on Thursday, April 8th. Former champion Mike Weir will be there, returning to where he won his only major championship.

At 50 years of age, Mike Weir made the cut at the Masters last year, after making only one cut in the previous 9 years.

“I think just being in competitive mode, I’d played a bunch on the Champions Tour,” said Weir. “I think the Masters was my 6th event in 7 weeks, so I was playing week after week and I was in a nice flow of tournament golf.”

He’s currently practicing in California, then he’ll head to Augusta for his final preparations, and he has lofty goals.

“Hopefully Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday I can get a little better each day. Who knows? If the golf course plays fast and I can get it out there, my short game feels good,” said Weir. “I’d love to get in the top 20, that would be a reasonable goal, but if you get playing well on the weekend, maybe even a little higher.”

Last year, the Masters was played in November, with no fans, and it was a totally different experience.

“It was a weird feel and the course was different too. The grass was thin and the course played long and it was very soft, guys were flying long irons in there and just stopping them,” said Weir. “Some of my friends have played Augusta, they had their big member event there last week and they said the greens were very firm so I don’t think they want that softness again.”

It’s been 18 years since he won at Augusta, but he cherishes every moment there.

“It’s pretty special, every time I go down there I get chills, memories come flooding back. I was asked a while ago if I think about the Masters during the course of the year. I don’t, I don’t think about when I won, I don’t think about that often,” said Weir. “As soon as I get to Augusta National and get close to the gate and know I’m going to be heading to the course that’s when a lot of the memories start coming back and as soon as you drive down Magnolia Lane, man, it’s a great feeling.”