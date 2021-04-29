Former Desert Hills High star Penei Sewell drafted 7th overall by Detroit Lions

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

CLEVELAND (ABC 4 Sports) – Despite opting out of the 2020 season, former Desert Hills High School star Penei Sewell was still the first offensive lineman taken in the NFL draft on Thursday.

Sewell, who was with his family in St. George, was taken with the 7th overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

In his two-year career at Oregon, Sewell only allowed one sack in 1,376 snaps. He was the first Oregon player in history to win the Outland trophy, which is awarded to the best interior offensive lineman in college football.

Sewell also joined LaMichael James (2010) and Marcus Mariota (2014) as the only Oregon players to be unanimous first-team All-Americans.

In his 2019 sophomore season, he finished as the top-graded offensive lineman in the nation.