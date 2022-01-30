Former Corner Canyon star Jaxson Dart transfers to Ole Miss

FILE – Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass while being tackled by BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Trojans would need a big turnaround in 2022 to propel Dart into the Heisman conversation. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

OXFORD, Miss. (ABC4 Sports) – After weeks of speculation, former Corner Canyon High School star quarterback Jaxson Dart made it official Sunday, announcing he is transferring to Ole Miss.

Dart chose Ole Miss over Oklahoma and BYU, the other two schools he visited since entering the college football transfer portal Jan. 10.

𝐎𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 ❔🦈 pic.twitter.com/X7tHecZm3c — Jaxson Dart (@JaxsonDart) January 30, 2022

Dart, a 5-star recruit who led Corner Canyon to a state championship in 2020, played one season at USC.

Dart started three games as a true freshman with the Trojans and played significant portions of three others. He finished the season with nine touchdowns, five interceptions and a 61.9% completion rate. His best game came against Washington State in relief of injured quarterback Kedon Slovis, as Dart threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, setting USC freshman records.

In all, Dart threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions for the Trojans, but entered the portal amid talk that former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams would be transferring to USC.

But when Lincoln Riley was hired as the next head coach at USC, Dart decided to enter the transfer portal.

Dart will be the favorite to win the starting job at Ole Miss with the departure of Matt Corral, who threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. The Rebels finished 12-3.

During his senior season at Corner Canyon, Dart, who also played for Roy High School, threw for over 4,600 yards with a nation-leading 67 touchdowns passes. He also rushed for 1,195 rushing yards with 12 TD’s on the ground.