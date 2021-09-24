Former Corner Canyon star Jaxson Dart out indefinitely after knee surgery

Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – After a historically good start to his collegiate career, former Corner Canyon star quarterback Jaxson Dart is now out indefinitely after undergoing knee surgery.

The USC quarterback set a school freshman record by throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns in his collegiate debut last week against Washington State.

After being listed as the starter going into this week’s game against Oregon State, it was learned Dart underwent minor surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee.

Dart, who set numerous state records and helped Corner Canyon win the 6A state title last year, replaced Kedon Slovis, who injured his neck early in the game. Daft completed 30 of 46 passes and threw two interceptions. He also rushed for 32 yards.

Dart said after the game that he would be fine, while interim USC coach Donte Williams said he never considered taking Dart out of the game.

“Jaxson? No, Jaxson told me he was good,” Williams said. “That’s all I know, Jaxson’s good.”

Dart appeared to hurt his right knee late in the second quarter after being hit low on a run-pass option play in which he chose to keep the ball. He wore a brace on his knee after halftime, as USC rolled to 45 unanswered points in the 45-14 victory.

Dart was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in 2020 for Corner Canyon. In his senior season, Dart passed for over 4,600 yards with a nation-leading 67 touchdowns passes. He also rushed for 1,195 rushing yards with 12 TDs on the ground.