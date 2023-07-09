SEATTLE (ABC4 Sports) – Former Copper Hills High School star third baseman Brayden Taylor was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft Sunday night by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Taylor was the 19th overall pick in the draft. He was in Seattle for the draft and got to hear his named called in person alongside his family and friends.

“I was speechless when I heard my name called,” Taylor told reporters in Seattle. “This is an incredible experience for me. I’m very happy.”

With the 19th pick, @RaysBaseball selects @TCU_Baseball shortstop Brayden Taylor, No. 15 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



The West Jordan native graduated from Copper Hills in 2020 and went on to play three seasons at TCU, where he earned third team All-American honors.

This past season, Taylor hit .308 for the Horned Frogs with a school record tying 23 home runs and 70 RBI. Taylor was also 14 for 14 in stolen bases. His 48 career home runs is also a school record.

Taylor was also the Big 12 Tournament MVP as he helped the Horned Frogs advance to the College World Series Semifinals.

“I’m very grateful to the Tampa Bay Rays for selecting me,” said the 21-year-old Taylor. “I’m ready to get to work.”