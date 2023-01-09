SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – BYU had never produced an NFL running back that rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season. Until this year, when two former Cougars topped the 1,000 yard mark.

BYU’s all-time leading rusher Jamaal Williams capped off the best year of his NFL career with two touchdowns in the Detroit Lions season finale on Sunday, finishing with 1,066 yards for the year.

“A great day for me, a great night, a great game,” Williams said after the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers. “I get the game ball, I get two touchdowns, I got 1,000 yards for the first time.”

Williams led the entire NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns this year. He also broke Barry Sanders team record for rushing TD’s, but he didn’t want to hear about any of that before the game.

“I didn’t know what was happening, I was just ready to play the game,” said Williams, who rushed for 3,560 yards at BYU from 2012-2016. “I said, ‘don’t tell me nothing, just let me play.’ I look at my goals list now and it’s check, check, check, and I’ve one on there, the rushing record, that I didn’t even have on my goal list. “

Allgeier, who set BYU’s single-season rushing record in 2021 with 1,621 yards, capped an impressive rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons by rushing for 135 yards Sunday against Tampa Bay, to finish with 1,035 yards, breaking William Andrews’ Falcons rookie record set bak in 1979. Not bad for a guy who was inactive for the first game of the season.

“You always got to have the mindset of being a starter,” Allgeier said. “It’s always just progression, like I said, just progressing every day and being coachable. I think everything will fall into place at the end. As long as you have a goal in mind, I think that pushes you and just knowing your why.”

For both Allgeier and Williams, their success is a direct result of the hard work they’ve put in.

“I worked so hard for this,” said Williams, a fourth round pick in 2017 by the Packers. “Season 6, you know what I mean? It makes me even more hungry, like I’m not satisfied. I think that’s my curse, I’m never satisfied, because I just feel like I could always be better, so I still got a lot more to go.”

“All glory to God,” said Allgeier, a fifth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. “I can’t do it without him, and then my friends, family, and teammates, and their support behind me.”