Former BYU star Zach Wilson injures knee, out indefinitely

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) is escorted to the locker room after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBORO, Mass. (ABC4 Sports) – It has been a rough ride for former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson in his rookie year in the NFL, and now he may be on the shelf for a while.

Wilson will be out indefinitely after injuring his right knee Sunday in one of the worst losses in franchise history — 54-13 to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Wilson hurt the posterior cruciate ligament of his right knee on a second-quarter hit by linebacker Matt Judon. The Jets are hopeful that it’s not a season-ending injury, a source said, but they won’t know for sure until an MRI exam on Monday morning.

Former @BYUfootball star QB Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury and will get an MRI tomorrow. It's believed to be a PCL injury and not season-ending. pic.twitter.com/oEQhzYUadg — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) October 24, 2021

The No. 2 overall pick said his knee got “twisted” and he “felt a pop.” If it’s a mild PCL sprain, Wilson could return in three to four weeks. Saleh didn’t seem alarmed, saying, “Initially, we feel good, but you never know.”

A PCL injury is “the best-case scenario,” Wilson said. “I’m not really sure. I don’t know a lot about the PCL. … The pain really isn’t there. It’s just feeling like something is a little off as far as being loose and unstable.”

The Jets (1-5) already were down 17-0 when the injury occurred in the second quarter. Wilson, who got hit after releasing a long pass that was ruled defensive pass interference, said he had no issue with Judon’s play.

Wilson was replaced by Mike White, who made his NFL debut. His first pass was a 3-yard touchdown to Corey Davis, which made it 17-7, but things quickly spiraled for the Jets. They had no answer for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

In his rookie season, Wilson has completed 57.5 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games with the Jets.