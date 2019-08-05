Former BYU star Zac Blair wins first tour event

HAYWARD, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Former Fremont High School and BYU golfer Zac Blair picked up his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour on Sunday.

Blair shot a final round 67 (-3) to end the week at 17 under par, good enough for a one shot win over Brandon Crick at the Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, CA.

The win elevates Blair to 10th on the Korn Ferry points standings, and guarantees his PGA Tour card for next season.

Blair joins the ranks of Billy Casper, Johnny Miller, Mike Reid, Mike Weir, Dan Forsman, Jay Don Blake, Bob Betley, Bruce Summerhays, Keith Clearwater, Tony Finau and Danny Summerhays as golfers with ties to Utah who have won PGA Tour sponsored events.