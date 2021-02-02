Former BYU star Daniel Sorensen hoping to win second Super Bowl title

KANSAS CITY (ABC4 Sports) – From an undrafted free agent, to possibly winning his second straight Super Bowl, it has been quite a journey for former BYU safety Daniel Sorensen.

After a stellar career at BYU in which he had eight interceptions, Sorensen did not hear his name called in the 2014 NFL Draft. But he did eventually hear from NFL head coach and BYU product, Andy Reid, who signed Sorensen as a free agent.

“I had five or six teams interested, but the only head coach that reached out to me was coach Reid,” Sorensen said at Super Bowl LV Media Day. “I don’t know how much of that was the BYU connection, or maybe I was on their radar. He kind of shot me straight and said that I’d have a good opportunity of making the team.”

Sorensen didn’t just make the team, he has become a stalwart on the Kansas City defense the last seven years. Sorensen has ten career interceptions and three touchdowns. But his NFL career started on special teams, a unit on which he still plays today.

“It’s been a smooth transition from my days playing at BYU over here to Kansas City,” Sorensen said. “The mindset was very similar. I remember under the leadership of Bronco Mendenhall, special teams was a big, important factor that the starters played a role on. So when I got here to Kansas City, that was my role the first few years and still is.”

Sorensen has also become a fan favorite with his toughness, earning the nickname ‘Dirty Dan’.

“What [the nickname] means to me is, that when I step on the field that I play with a lot of heart, a lot of passion, a lot of grit,” Sorensen said. ” That’s something that I try to embody in the style of my preparation.”

While Sorensen has developed into a consistent NFL starter, he has yet to get national notoriety. But that is alright with him.

“I’d never been the player that necessarily enjoys the limelight,” Sorensen said. “It’s been that way since I was a kid. Even at BYU, just during my career I’ve never really pushed or desired to necessarily be the person that gets a lot of attention. I actually prefer to just do my job, make my plays, and I’m satisfied with that.

Sorensen said he never imagined he’d be in position to win one Super Bowl, let alone two. But his reality has exceeded his dreams.

“This was never in my sights, or realm of possibility to potentially walk away with another championship,” Sorensen said. “It’s exciting for my family and the kids, to show them what’s possible, it’s pretty cool.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV Sunday at 4:30 p.m.