Former BYU linebacker Fred Warmer signs record breaking deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Former BYU and current San Francisco 49er linebacker Fred Warner is now the highest paid inside linebacker in the NFL.

Warner agreed to a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers. The extension is worth more than 95 million dollars, with 40.5 million in guarantees.

Warner made his first pro bowl and all pro team in 2020. He has proven to be one of the premier linebackers in the NFL.

Warner has led the 49ers in tackles in each of his three professional seasons and has averaged 122 tackles per season. He finished with the highest Pro Football Focus grade of anyone in the NFL at his position in 2020.

After four years at BYU, Warner was drafted in the 3rd round by the San Francisco 49ers.

In his BYU career, Warner finished with 262 tackles, 32.5 of them for a loss, six and a half sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 5 fumble recoveries, 7 interceptions, 13 passes defended, and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

Warner and the 49ers open their season September 13th, against the Detroit Lions.

While the BYU football team opens its season September 4th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada taking on the Arizona Wildcats.