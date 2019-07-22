Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose joins Real Sports Live

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose joined Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff on Real Sports Live to talk about his return to coaching this week.

Rose will help Jimmer Fredette coach Team Fredette in The Basketball Tournament, which makes a stop this week at the Maverik Center as teams seek a $2 million prize.

Rose also discussed why he thinks Fredette decided to sign with a professional team in Greece, and whether he thinks the former BYU legend will ever get a chance in the NBA again.

Rose said he has been travelling a lot since announcing his retirement after 14 years as the Cougars head coach, and he says the BYU basketball program is in good hands with new head coach Mark Pope.

